The system for accepting online payments

Connection of payment systems
and banks without commissions.

Connection: 0 rubles.
Subscription fee: 0 rubles
Withdrawal of funds: on convenient days
Start accepting payments Create a wallet
Tegro.money
Our products

A complete solution for your business

One payment solution for all everyday tasks

We implement all the functionality of the payment gateway. We integrate directly with acquiring banks,
and also meet all the requirements PCI DSS

Accepting payments

Accept payments from customers via the website, messenger or any way convenient for you.

Mass payments

Pay funds to counterparties to electronic and bank wallets in automatic mode.

Referral program

Invite your acquaintances, friends, colleagues and get a fixed percentage of their turnover.

Ready-made payment module

Use a simple form builder to install payment acceptance on the site in just a few minutes.

Accept money as it suits you

Accept money as it suits you

From the first day of work, all popular payment systems are available to you.

If you have not found a suitable option, write to us and we will consider adding new channels to receive money.

Payment acceptance rates
Toncoin

Toncoin

The Open Network is an independent unique blockchain developed by Telegram and supported by the open-source community

Connect
  • Accepting payments in Toncoin with a 1% commission;
  • Invoicing for payment;
  • Adding TON network wallets;
  • Easy integration with Telegram bot

Direct payments your wallets

You can set up payment acceptance directly to your banking details.

Payment information and notifications will be sent to the control panel, as with a regular payment.

Connect the store
Direct payment

Industry solutions with Tegro.Money

We offer safe and reliable technologies for accepting all types of payments in various business areas.

Online retail

Online stores can set up the holding of funds on the payer's card until the confirmation of the availability of goods in their warehouse.

Bots

Enabling payment in bots, with transactions linked to users by ID, to replenish the balance in bots or pay for services.

Taxi

The use of tethered bank card payment technology in mobile applications without 3D-Secure reduces the payment time for passengers.

Subscription Services

Accepting recurring payments according to a set schedule helps to avoid late payments, and customers use the services without interruption.

Games

For developers of computer games, payment tools popular among gamers are available: mobile commerce, electronic money and wallets.

MFIs and banks

For quick repayment of loans and loans with a reduced commission rate, support for the AFT (Card2Account) payment acceptance channel has been implemented.

Tegro API

Even more features

Detailed documentation with examples to integrate without technical support.

Programming languages and platforms:

PHP
Python
.NET
JAVA
C++
Swift
View documentation

Ready to connect?

One payment solution for all everyday tasks

Start accepting payments Study documentation
Tegro API