The system for accepting online payments

Connection of payment systems
and banks without commissions.
One payment solution for all everyday tasks
We implement all the functionality of the payment gateway. We integrate directly with acquiring banks,
and also meet all the requirements PCI DSS
Accept payments from customers via the website, messenger or any way convenient for you.
Pay funds to counterparties to electronic and bank wallets in automatic mode.
Use a simple form builder to install payment acceptance on the site in just a few minutes.
From the first day of work, all popular payment systems are available to you.
If you have not found a suitable option, write to us and we will consider adding new channels to receive money.Payment acceptance rates
The Open Network is an independent unique blockchain developed by Telegram and supported by the open-source communityConnect
You can set up payment acceptance directly to your banking details.
Payment information and notifications will be sent to the control panel, as with a regular payment.Connect the store
We offer safe and reliable technologies for accepting all types of payments in various business areas.
Online stores can set up the holding of funds on the payer's card until the confirmation of the availability of goods in their warehouse.
Enabling payment in bots, with transactions linked to users by ID, to replenish the balance in bots or pay for services.
The use of tethered bank card payment technology in mobile applications without 3D-Secure reduces the payment time for passengers.
Accepting recurring payments according to a set schedule helps to avoid late payments, and customers use the services without interruption.
For developers of computer games, payment tools popular among gamers are available: mobile commerce, electronic money and wallets.
For quick repayment of loans and loans with a reduced commission rate, support for the AFT (Card2Account) payment acceptance channel has been implemented.
Detailed documentation with examples to integrate without technical support.
Programming languages and platforms: